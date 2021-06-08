Sponsor A Ride Will Match Donations to Six Important AAPI Organizations
Rewards groups who have devoted enormous Time and Effort to Asian American CausesCUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, US, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sponsor a Ride has announced that until June 12, or as long as funding allows, it is matching every donation made to six important organizations who are heroically working for Asian Americans. According to Founders Soani Gunawan, Amy Chang, and J.A. Toomey each group has devoted vast amounts of time and resources to furthering AAPI causes.
Sponsor a Ride (sponsoraride.net) is a U.S. based agency that underwrites local transportation for at-risk Asian females, seniors, and disabled people.
When asked how long donations will be matched, one for one, Executive Director Anna Chu Lin said "As long as we can do it. The last time we did this all the funds were disbursed in little more than 48 hours."
For those who have already seen their donations matched and want to give more, or for those who wish to give directly, the organizations are:
The Asian American Foundation (taaf.org)
NextShark (Nextshark.com)
Asian American Journalists Association (aaja.org)
The Center for Asian Pacific American Women (apawomen.org)
Cafe Maddy Cab (instagram.com/cafemaddycab)
National Association of Asian American Professionals (naaap.org)
