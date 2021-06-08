Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,974 in the last 365 days.

Sponsor A Ride Will Match Donations to Six Important AAPI Organizations

logo for Sponsor A Ride

Rewards groups who have devoted enormous Time and Effort to Asian American Causes

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, US, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sponsor a Ride has announced that until June 12, or as long as funding allows, it is matching every donation made to six important organizations who are heroically working for Asian Americans. According to Founders Soani Gunawan, Amy Chang, and J.A. Toomey each group has devoted vast amounts of time and resources to furthering AAPI causes.

Sponsor a Ride (sponsoraride.net) is a U.S. based agency that underwrites local transportation for at-risk Asian females, seniors, and disabled people.

When asked how long donations will be matched, one for one, Executive Director Anna Chu Lin said "As long as we can do it. The last time we did this all the funds were disbursed in little more than 48 hours."

For those who have already seen their donations matched and want to give more, or for those who wish to give directly, the organizations are:

The Asian American Foundation (taaf.org)
NextShark (Nextshark.com)
Asian American Journalists Association (aaja.org)
The Center for Asian Pacific American Women (apawomen.org)
Cafe Maddy Cab (instagram.com/cafemaddycab)
National Association of Asian American Professionals (naaap.org)

For information about Sponsor A Ride, write to info@sponsoraride.net, or visit
instagram.com/sponsoraride
twitter.com/RideSponsor

John A Toomey
Sponsor a Ride
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Sponsor A Ride Will Match Donations to Six Important AAPI Organizations

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.