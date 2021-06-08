3 BR Home in Colonial Oaks Only 5 Mi from Oceanfront in VA Beach, VA -- set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
This home will make a wonderful primary residence or beach get-away. Don’t miss this opportunity to purchase this rarely offered property.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces an auction of a 3 bedroom 2 bath home
in Colonial Oaks Development only 5 miles from the oceanfront in Virginia Beach, VA, on Tuesday, June 15 at 3 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“We have been entrusted by the trustee to market and sell this desirable home located in a wonderful neighborhood,” said Nicholls. “This home will make a wonderful primary residence or beach get-away. Don’t miss this opportunity to purchase this rarely offered property.”
The property is conveniently located only 5 miles from the oceanfront, 1.5 miles from Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, 10 miles from Oceana Naval Air Station, close to places of worship and less than 2 miles from all schools noted Blue Box Auction Gallery, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Agent.
1212 Whispering Waters Way, Virginia Beach, VA, is an 1,810± sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on a .33± acre cul-de-sac lot in desirable Colonial Oaks Development.
The properties features include
• eat-in kitchen w/breakfast nook and conveying appliances
• dining room
• family room
• living room w/fireplace
• laundry room (washer/dryer convey),
• attic
• 2 car attached 479 sq. ft. garage
• screened porch
• public utilities
• concrete driveway
• detached tool shed
• fencing
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Blue Box Auction Gallery at 757-550-0285 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
