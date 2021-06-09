Loyalzoo named Category Leader for Customer Loyalty software
Loyalzoo announced today it was named a Category Leader for Customer Loyalty software by GetApp.
‘We are delighted to be named category leader for customer loyalty', said Loyalzoo CEO, Massimo Sirolla. ‘This award is recognition of the strength of our product development as well as our excellent customer service. Lockdown has been a challenge, particularly for our small business client base, we have supported and helped businesses grow during these trying times. Loyalzoo is well-placed for sustained and vigorous growth even with this period of retrenchment. It's provided us with the time to deepen our service: developing a more seamless integration of e-commerce transactions with our established bricks & mortar solution, making customer registration as simple as possible, as well as getting Loyalzoo onto more POS platforms. Over the next year, we will be developing AI features, engineering a powerful data-driven product that will transform how small businesses operate which will help further boost recovery from the effects of lockdown’.
Category Leaders is published on GetApp, the recommendation engine SMBs need to make the right software choice. Category Leaders rankings highlight top-ranked North American software products based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend. Category Leaders for customer loyalty software is available at https://www.getapp.com
About Loyalzoo
Loyalzoo's mission is to help small/medium-sized businesses compete with larger retailers by giving them the ability to set up their own custom-made in-store loyalty program in just minutes, without the need to print cards or buy expensive hardware. Loyalzoo's service is available directly via the company's website www.loyalzoo.com, resellers, agents, as well as via a range of digital marketplaces.
Disclaimer: GetApp Category Leaders constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, GetApp or its affiliates.
Rhiannon Davies
Loyalzoo
+1 347-674-0953
rhiannon@loyalzoo.com
