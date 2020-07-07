Loyalzoo Partners with PAX Technology to Launch Their Loyalty Application on PAXSTORE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalzoo, the leader in loyalty platforms for small and medium-sized retailers, and PAX Technology, the world’s leading electronic payment terminal solution provider, have announced that Loyalzoo’s Digital Loyalty app is now available on PAXSTORE, an open eco-system designed to manage and provide 3rd party business applications, allowing banks and merchants to create their own independent application stores and provide value-added services via Android-based terminals.
“Being on PAXSTORE is a big event for us”, said Loyalzoo CEO Massimo Sirolla. “In the last five years, we’ve worked on a lot of integrations with major smart POS providers. We realised at an early stage that to make loyalty a valuable add-on for merchants, it has to be integrated into the payment process. At a practical level, you need a solution that does not obstruct the merchant’s sales process. More importantly, we found that an integrated solution could leverage all the information coming out of the payment system itself. In other words, through careful integration, we can give merchants the kind of CRM system normally available only to big retail and hospitality. What we offer helps smaller merchants punch far above their weight.”
‘We’re delighted to have valuable applications featured on PAXSTORE, said Conor Devane, PAXSTORE marketing manager. “Partnering with solution providers such as Loyalzoo is part of PAXSTORE’s strategy to provide a leading open-platform collaborative ecosystem which connects app providers, terminal managers, payment service providers and merchants.
The first of many projects this year will see the deployment of Loyalzoo on PAXSTORE to thousands of merchants in Ireland via TruePOS payment solutions. Using the Loyalzoo application o PAX A920 Android mobile SmartPOS, it will provide a highly integrated and feature-rich in-store solution with the smallest hardware footprint.
About Loyalzoo (www.loyalzoo.com)
Based in West London, Loyalzoo's mission is to help small/medium-sized businesses compete with larger retailers by giving them the ability to set up their own, custom-made in-store loyalty program in just minutes, without the need to print cards or buy expensive hardware. Loyalzoo's service is available directly via the company's website www.loyalzoo.com, resellers, agents, as well as via a range of digital marketplaces.
About PAX (www.paxtechnology.com)
PAX Technology is the world’s leading provider of electronic payment terminals, PIN pads and point of sale hardware and software. By 2019, PAX has sold more than 45 million terminals in over 120 countries. In 2019 alone, PAX generated a group revenue of $635 million, and international sales grew by 21.3%.
