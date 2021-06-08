cloudIT, LLC., PHOENIX, AZ ACQUIRES FORTRESS COMPUTER PROS, SAN DIEGO, CA to ACCELERATE GROWTH in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.
Office expansion in Southern California, allows cloudIT to broaden customer reach and provides a foundation for growth.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE
cloudIT, LLC acquires Fortress Computer Pros, San Diego, California enabling cloudIT to accelerate growth in San Diego County. The new office expansion broadens customer reach for cloudIT into Southern California, providing a foundation for growth and enhanced customer service in IT, Cloud, Voice, Design, Wireless and Security Services.
cloudIT is ranked among the top 5 in Ranking Arizona Magazine for Computer Network Integrators and as one of the top 501 companies in the world by MSP Mentor. cloudIT specializes in providing clients with customer IT solutions along with award winning support. At cloudIT we utilize technology to improve business processes & application delivery for small, medium, and enterprise level organizations. cloudIT employees take a consultative approach and strive to ensure that each client relationship is a true partnership, customized to meet and exceed business demands. In addition to the corporate headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, cloudIT owns and manages its Data Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, has office space serving Northern Arizona in Cottonwood and branch locations in Austin, Texas and Ashburn, Virginia.
Vince Kent, CEO/cloudIT said “The decision to expand our presence into Southern California is a logical step in our business growth strategy. We have existing customers in the San Diego area and by establishing a presence in the area we will be able to better service them and quickly expand our customer base. We believe that in taking the time to listen, really listen, to our customers, that cloudIT is unlike most MSP’s, and this is one of our greatest strengths. No matter what their position, everyone at cloudIT comes together to help when needed. We design and implement the best solution for our customers, we take care of their daily IT needs and build long-term relationships. A valued customer recently commented, ‘cloudIT is like family.’”
At cloudIT, we believe our client’s technology needs are fluid and do not fit into a rigid box. Even cloudIT is difficult to classify under one type of acronym such as MSP, CSP, or VAR. cloudIT would best be described as a TSP – ‘Technology Services Provider’. Under this umbrella we excel in delivering managed/outsourced IT services, custom built cloud solutions, as well as consulting in hardware integration and procurement as a value add to our clients. Of the organizations similar to cloudIT that offer a comparable line or mix of services, our approach of building true technology partnerships with our clients allows us to be pro-active. Our mission is to utilize technology to improve business processes, delivery of applications to the user, and a simple pricing structure that has an ‘all included and unlimited’ service model to allow our customer to budget properly as they grow their business.
