Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance Statement on Dangerous Guidance from India’s Union Health Ministry
Their proposed protocol, devoid of early medical treatment options, contradicts guidance from Indian health authorities.WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of highly published, world-renowned critical care physicians and scholars, is troubled by the outdated guidance on Ivermectin from the Union Health Ministry of India. The Union Health Ministry, an organization that is a “data repository” and provides information to the government of India, again made a recommendation that ignores significant scientific research and clinical evidence and which can raise unwarranted concern over an essential drug in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Moreover, their proposed protocol, devoid of early medical treatment options, contradicts guidance from Indian health authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the All India Institute of Medical Science, and several state governments of India.
The use of ivermectin in India's regions shows promising results in its ability to prevent and treat COVID-19. The clinical evidence in India indicates that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are reduced, most pronounced in areas with widespread ivermectin use. However, the Union is recommending that the governments of Indian states instead continue to follow the flawed guidance from the WHO that has been criticized for its incomplete review of the evidence.
"The Union Health Ministry is inserting itself where it does not belong, between the doctor and the patient," said Dr. Pierre Kory, president and chief medical officer of the FLCCC. "This guidance prevents doctors from treating their patients in the most effective way they see fit, and patients, therefore, are not able to receive the best care because government bureaucrats are making recommendations based on factors other than the best science."
We support the independent action by the governments of Indian states, including Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka and Uttarakhand, to follow the medical research and clinical evidence the Union Health Ministry seems to be ignoring and do their duty to protect the health of their people.
"Given what we already know about how well ivermectin is working against COVID-19 in India, there is no justification for not recommending its use," said Paul E. Marik, M.D., FCCM, FCCP, founding member of the FLCCC and Chief, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School. "I encourage our colleagues in India to do what is best for our patients and not the bureaucracies. Ignoring what we know about ivermectin and following the new advice from the Union Health Ministry is to ignore the oath that we all take as doctors."
About the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
The FLCCC Alliance was organized in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol, introduced in March 2020, has saved thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. Now, the FLCCC’s new I-Mask+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol with Ivermectin has been released – and is a potential solution to the global pandemic.
