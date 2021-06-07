Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury/ Leaving the Scene

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402610

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                          

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: night of 06/06 and early morning of 06/07

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 114, Burke, VT

VIOLATION: LSA

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                        

 

VICTIM: Carlos Bean

AGE: 88

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Bean reported sometime over the night someone struck his mailbox. State Police responded and located a passenger side mirror that belongs to an early 2000's GMC or Chevrolet truck. Anyone with any information on who struck the mailbox is asked to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680

