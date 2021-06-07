St Johnsbury/ Leaving the Scene

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A402610

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: night of 06/06 and early morning of 06/07

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 114, Burke, VT

VIOLATION: LSA

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Carlos Bean

AGE: 88

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Bean reported sometime over the night someone struck his mailbox. State Police responded and located a passenger side mirror that belongs to an early 2000's GMC or Chevrolet truck. Anyone with any information on who struck the mailbox is asked to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680