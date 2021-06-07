St Johnsbury/ Leaving the Scene
CASE#: 21A402610
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: night of 06/06 and early morning of 06/07
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 114, Burke, VT
VIOLATION: LSA
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Carlos Bean
AGE: 88
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Bean reported sometime over the night someone struck his mailbox. State Police responded and located a passenger side mirror that belongs to an early 2000's GMC or Chevrolet truck. Anyone with any information on who struck the mailbox is asked to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680