(Subscription required) Senate Bill 91 extended the eviction moratorium in California from Jan. 31 to June 30. Under the law, landlords will receive 80% of owed rent between April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 if they agree to waive the remaining 20%. The money will come from federal stimulus money. But a burdensome application process is causing delays and people are still waiting for money, some attorneys say.
You just read:
Tenants’ lawyers say delays in rent aid could mean more eviction cases
