Tenants’ lawyers say delays in rent aid could mean more eviction cases

(Subscription required) Senate Bill 91 extended the eviction moratorium in California from Jan. 31 to June 30. Under the law, landlords will receive 80% of owed rent between April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 if they agree to waive the remaining 20%. The money will come from federal stimulus money. But a burdensome application process is causing delays and people are still waiting for money, some attorneys say.