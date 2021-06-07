Submitting MMPs online - better than ever

Use your smart phone, tablet or PC.

Submit the annual MMP (manure management plan) update from home, your truck or office. In your blue jeans, suit or pajamas. Skip the trip to the county office for signatures. Pay fees online or mail them in.

Once you’ve created your account, it literally takes just a couple of minutes to submit the plan and have it approved.

If you haven’t tried it yet, visit the recently updated eMMP page (iowadnr.gov/emmp) for new user information. You’ll find instructions, a webinar and FAQS to get you started.

Join the crowd. The app has a solid track record with more than 14,000 annual updates submitted over the last three years. Call your DNR field office staff if you get stuck.