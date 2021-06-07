Family fishing events returning to the Magic Valley

Families and individuals looking for a fun activity during the months of June and July are encouraged to check out the Take Me Fishing trailer events scheduled across the Magic Valley. No prior fishing experience is necessary and all fishing equipment is provided. When fishing at these trailer events no fishing license is required by registered participants. Please note that before and after each event a valid fishing license is required for anyone 14 years and older.

Kids line up to get their fishing poles at a recent Take Me Fishing event.

Fish and Game staff and volunteers will be on hand to assist with questions and provide hands-on training.

No matter the age, everyone is invited to come down and fish. The only requirement is that anyone wanting to participate must stop at the trailer to check-in and then check out loaner fishing equipment. Bait is also provided, and if requested, a short orientation about how to use the equipment can be provided.

Racks of fishing poles ready to be loaned out for a day of fishing.

Dates and locations of upcoming Take Me Fishing events in the Magic Valley:

Wednesday, June 9: Dog Creek Res. 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Wednesday, June 16: Filer Kids Pond 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday, June 19: Dierkies Lake 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Wednesday, June 23: Gavers Lagoon 9:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Saturday, June 26: Castle Rock S.P. 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Wednesday, June 30: Freedom Park Pond 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Wednesday, July 7: Hagerman, Oster #1 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Wednesday, July 14: Dierkies Lake 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday, July 17: Freedom Park Pond 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Wednesday, July 21: Gavers Lagoon 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Saturday, July 24: Penny Lake 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.