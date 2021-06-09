Quality Reviews® Releases New Webinar: The Relationship Between Nurse Satisfaction and Patient Experience
A discussion with Amy Pettit of Schneck Medical Center and Baldomero Silva of Grady Health SystemNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews®, the leading company that helps healthcare provider organizations improve patient experience through real-time patient feedback and service recovery, today announced the release of their newest webinar, “The Relationship Between Nurse Satisfaction and Patient Experience,” featuring Amy Pettit, DNP, RN, NE-BC, CSSBB, Chief Nursing Officer of Schneck Medical Center and Baldomero Silva, Vice President of Total Rewards at Grady Health System.
Interviewed by Quality Reviews CEO and Co-founder, Edward Shin, MD, this webinar addresses the direct link between nurse satisfaction and patient experience. Drawing upon both the clinical and human resource experience of Ms. Pettit and Mr. Silva, respectively, this timely panel focuses on the high rates of nurse burnout both before and during the Covid-19 pandemic, and how to alleviate the unprecedented stressors on nurses and other clinical staff.
This webinar can be viewed on Quality Reviews’ website at: https://q-reviews.com/the-relationship-between-nurse-satisfaction-and-patient-experience/.
About Quality Reviews, Inc.
Quality Reviews, Inc. helps healthcare providers capture real–time patient feedback to facilitate service recovery. Deployed in over 1000 care locations, Quality Reviews has helped improve patient experience in top-ranked academic medical centers, rural and community hospitals, as well as outpatient clinics throughout the U.S. We believe that there is a better way to give patients a voice, and since 2012, we’ve been singularly focused on helping our clients deliver a better experience to their patients. Learn more at http://www.q-reviews.com .
