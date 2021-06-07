Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce announces first meeting

June 16-17 in Casper

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce will gather for their first meeting June 16-17 in Casper. The meeting will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 North Poplar Street. There will also be a virtual attendance option. The public is invited to attend and participate in-person and online.

The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce was convened by Gov. Mark Gordon, Wyoming legislative leadership and the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission. Members were selected through an application process.

The taskforce's charge is to study top-priority wildlife policy issues facing the state related to the allocation of hunting opportunity, sportsperson access and other issues. The topics will be identified by the taskforce members for study over an 18-month period with the goal of presenting conclusions and recommendations to the Wyoming Legislature, Game and Fish Commission and governor to support decision-making on Wyoming’s wildlife resources.

The meeting agenda is available on the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce website at wyomingwildlifetaskforce.com, along with other supporting documents. The agenda includes registration details for members of the public participating virtually. Meetings will be recorded and available for viewing online within a week on the website.

