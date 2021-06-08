Quality Reviews® Releases New Webinar: Schneck Medical Center’s Journey to Becoming a Four-time Magnet Hospital
A discussion with Schneck’s nursing leadership team: Amy Pettit, Rachel Stangland, and Sheryl TiemeyerNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews®, the leading company that helps healthcare provider organizations improve patient experience through real-time patient feedback and service recovery, today announced the release of their newest webinar, “An Insider’s View on Schneck Medical Center’s Journey to Becoming a Four-time Magnet Designation Recipient,” featuring Amy Pettit, DNP, RN, NE-BC, CSSBB, Chief Nursing Officer; Rachel Stangland, MSN, RN, CNOR, Magnet Program Manager; and Sheryl Tiemeyer, RN, BS, CCM, Director, Patient and Long Term Care Services.
Interviewed by Quality Reviews CEO and Co-founder, Edward Shin, MD, Mses. Pettit, Stangland, and Tiemeyer share best practices on Schneck Medical Center’s journey towards becoming a four-time Magnet designation recipient. This leadership group touches upon such important topics as patient satisfaction, employee engagement, and how they both impact the Magnet process.
During this webinar, Schneck Medical Center’s nursing leadership also demonstrates how they used real-time patient feedback to help achieve their fourth consecutive Magnet designation. This webinar can be viewed on Quality Reviews’ website at: https://q-reviews.com/an-insiders-view-on-schneck-medical-centers-journey-to-becoming-a-four-time-magnet-designation-recipient/.
About Quality Reviews, Inc.
Quality Reviews, Inc. helps healthcare providers capture real–time patient feedback to facilitate service recovery. Deployed in over 1000 care locations, Quality Reviews has helped improve patient experience in top-ranked academic medical centers, rural and community hospitals, as well as outpatient clinics throughout the U.S. We believe that there is a better way to give patients a voice, and since 2012, we’ve been singularly focused on helping our clients deliver a better experience to their patients. Learn more at http://www.q-reviews.com .
