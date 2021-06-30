Learn & Play Montessori Announces New Content on the Quest for the Best Preschool in Pleasanton and Dublin California
Learn and Play Montessori, top-rated preschool program in the Bay Area, is proud to announce new content focused on the best preschool for Pleasanton students.
Many times, a preschooler or kindergartener can struggle with a rigid type of teaching style.”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class preschool and kindergarten program in Dublin, Danville, and Fremont California at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ is proud to announce new content focused on the proverbial quest for the best preschool. The best preschools in Pleasanton, California, as the post explains, can provide the benefits of a Montessori-style foundation. Individual instruction with a child in mind could be the right beginning to a lifetime of learning.
"Many times, a preschooler or kindergartener can struggle with a rigid type of teaching style. They may misbehave or shut down, but not due to their desire to learn. It can be due to the outdated learning model," explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. "This is one reason why we teach the Montessori Method. Our teachers allow young children to chart the path to their own learning."
Bay Area residents can review the new content at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/pleasanton/. Parents living in Pleasanton and searching for a preschool with a flexible curriculum and supportive teachers can find one nearby in Dublin California. The location provides colorful, clean classrooms and teachers trained in the award-winning Montessori Method. Interested persons can also review the recent blog post on the Dublin preschool location at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/dublin-gem/. Learn & Play provides early learning curriculums for children from ages three to six years old. Preschool, pre-kinder, and kindergarten levels are available at various locations.
THE BEST PRESCHOOLS IN PLEASANTON, CA ALLOW CHILDREN TO ‘TAKE THEIR TIME’ AND ENJOY LEARNING
Here is the background for this release. Many Bay Area children could struggle with a one-size-fits-all approach at public preschools or kindergartens. Rigid lessons and a strict schedule can dampen a young student's enthusiasm. If a child becomes "lost in the moment" while painting and is suddenly pulled away to the next task on the schedule, it could be discouraging. The best preschools in Pleasanton might offer a more flexible teaching style for young students to enjoy learning at an individual pace. The best preschool in Pleasanton, may, in fact, be located in nearby Dublin. For these reasons, Learn and Play Montessori has announced new content on the quest for the best.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/) aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori Method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten. Virtual preschool, including full online preschool, hybrid lessons, and one-on-one teaching instruction, are available. Locations include Danville, Fremont, Dublin, or San Ramon and nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo, or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor as Walnut Creek.
