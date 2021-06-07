Joint Meeting: Nutrient Management Advisory Committee and Phosphorus Management Tool Advisory Committee to Meet June 14 via Teleconference

June 7, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Nutrient Management Advisory Committee and the Phosphorus Management Tool Advisory Committee will joint meeting on Monday, June 14, at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The agenda will include updates on the department’s nutrient management and resource conservation programs.

For more information about the meeting or for call-in information, please contact Dwight Dotterer at dwight.dotterer@maryland.gov or 240-694-7608.

# # #

