ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Nutrient Management Advisory Committee and the Phosphorus Management Tool Advisory Committee will joint meeting on Monday, June 14, at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The agenda will include updates on the department’s nutrient management and resource conservation programs.
For more information about the meeting or for call-in information, please contact Dwight Dotterer at dwight.dotterer@maryland.gov or 240-694-7608.
# # #
Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept
You just read:
Joint Meeting: Nutrient Management Advisory Committee and Phosphorus Management Tool Advisory Committee to Meet June 14 via Teleconference
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.