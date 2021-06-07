Quality Reviews® Releases New Webinar: Perspectives on Patient Experience from a Former U.S. Olympian
A discussion with Cheryl VanKuren, a three-time NCAA Division I Field Hockey Champion, and member of the 1988 U.S. Olympic Women’s Field Hockey TeamNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews®, the leading company that helps healthcare provider organizations improve patient experience through real-time feedback and service recovery, today announced the release of their newest webinar, “Perspectives on Patient Experience from a Former U.S. Olympian,” featuring Cheryl VanKuren, MBA, MS, LSSBB, President and Chief Experience Officer of In The Arena Consulting.
Interviewed by Quality Reviews CEO and Co-founder, Edward Shin, MD, Ms. VanKuren details her experience as a three-time NCAA Division I Field Hockey Champion and U.S. Olympian, and how she has translated her learnings on the field to her career as a healthcare experience professional. This wide-ranging webinar focuses on cultivating a strong sense of leadership through the use of continuous improvement programs such as the kaizen methodology to help healthcare organizations maintain focus on improving experience for both patients and providers alike.
The webinar is available for viewing on Quality Reviews’ website at: https://q-reviews.com/perspectives-on-patient-experience-from-a-former-us-olympian/.
About Quality Reviews, Inc.
Quality Reviews, Inc. helps healthcare providers capture real–time patient feedback to facilitate service recovery. Deployed in over 1000 care locations, Quality Reviews has helped improve patient experience in top-ranked academic medical centers, rural and community hospitals, as well as outpatient clinics throughout the U.S. We believe that there is a better way to give patients a voice, and since 2012, we’ve been singularly focused on helping our clients deliver a better experience to their patients. Learn more at http://www.q-reviews.com .
