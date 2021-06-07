Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,042 in the last 365 days.

Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting – June 2021

BIAC Meeting Agenda June 2021_posting

10:00 am:

*Call the meeting to order – Roll Call and Introduce new BIAC members; Rhonda Alcorn, Tamara Snider, Michelle Ploeger – Judy Nichelson

* Approve March 12, 2021 meeting minutes and June 11, 2021 meeting agenda – Judy Nichelson

* Open meeting announcement and public comment, if any – Judy Nichelson

* Brain Injury Regional School Support Teams (BIRSST) – Jo Gunderson

* BIA-NE update on programs, services, and supports – Peggy Reisher

* Break, 5 minutes

* Committee Reports:

  • Membership
  • Public Policy
  • Network Capacity Building

* Peer to Peer Support Pilot update – Emaly Ball

* BI Trust Fund update – Peggy Reisher

* Break, 5 minutes

* ACL Federal TBI Program updates – Keri Bennett

* New Business

 

12:30 pm: Adjourn

Next meeting: September 10, 2021

You just read:

Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting – June 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.