Detour to be Placed for Route 160 Dark Shade Creek Bridge Replacement Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Charles J. Merlo, Inc., of Mineral Point, will place a detour for bridge replacement work to begin on the Route 160 Dark Shade Creek Bridge Replacement project in Central City, Somerset County.

Beginning Monday, June 14, the contractor will place a detour to begin bridge replacement work. The 3.3-mile detour will follow: from the North side of the closed bridge, traffic will take Route 160 North along Sunshine Ave and then Main St and make left onto SR 1016 (MacGregor Ave). Then traffic will make a left onto Route 1021 (School Road), and a left returning to Route 160 (Lambert St), then Left onto (Central Ave) back to the bridge. The route will be reversed from the south. Detour signs are placed for guidance. The detour will be in place until mid-October.

Overall work on this project consists of the replacement of an existing bridge with a precast spread box beam bridge. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on a temporary pedestrian bridge.

Drainage upgrades, resurfacing, signage, sidewalks and ADA ramps will be completed as part of this work.

All work on this approximately $1.6 million project is expected to be completed by late-October 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

