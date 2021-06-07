Colorado Comeback Bills to Address Homelessness, Support Creative Industries Pass Senate!

Legislation would promote affordable housing development & uplift artists & cultural organizations impacted by the pandemic

DENVER, CO – Today, two Colorado Comeback bills seeking to address homelessness and support creative industries, passed with bipartisan support.

HB21-1271, sponsored by Senator Julie Gonzales, will establish grant programs to encourage local governments to utilize affordable housing strategies and will direct money to local governments for the acquisition or restoration of underutilized properties to house people experiencing homelessness.

“We have a serious housing problem here in Colorado, and we need to think outside the box in order to develop more affordable housing to ensure that every Coloradan has a safe and affordable place to live,” said Senator Julie Gonzales (D-Denver). “This bill will provide much-needed resources to help innovative solutions to the housing crisis, which will help lift up some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Specifically, HB21-1271 creates three different programs in the Department of Local Affairs to promote innovative solutions for the development of affordable housing across the state. Together, the programs provide for $13 million in state stimulus funds to jump-start development in the next three years.

HB21-1285, sponsored by Senators Sonya Jaquez Lewis & Janet Buckner, provides $10 million to support artists and cultural organizations in Colorado that have been impacted by COVID-19. This includes funding for the performance-based film incentive, cultural facilities, and the CO Creative Industries grant program set up during the 2020 special session.

“Venues, artists, media, and other creative industries are the heart of Colorado’s economy, and they have faced immeasurable challenges over the last year,” said Senator Jaquez Lewis (D-Boulder County). “As we work to build back stronger, we need to ensure that we uplift the vibrant arts and cultural facilities that make our state so unique. This funding will help these indispensable organizations get back on their feet and ensure their longevity as Coloradans start returning to our beloved concert halls, museums, and movie theaters.”

“This pandemic has taken a huge toll on our creative industries – forcing them to navigate both an economic recession and shifting capacity restrictions for more than a year,” said Senator Buckner (D-Aurora). “Not only will this bill provide relief for the industry as a whole, but it will target direct assistance to cultural facilities that focus on programming for historically marginalized and under-resourced communities to ensure our recovery is equitable.”

Both bills now move back to the House for final action before heading to the Governor’s desk. Track the progress of the legislation by visiting leg.colorado.gov.