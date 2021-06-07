The 3 Step Approach Agents Can Use to Compete with iBuyers
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the current real estate climate, it’s hard to ignore a creeping trend—that is, sellers wielding an unbelievable number of options, tipping the balance of control in their favor in the market. As a listing agent, this can make it extremely challenging to land new listings.
To figure out a winning formula to get sellers to work with them, many agents try one marketing tactic after another in the hopes of finding success. True, Facebook advertising to show a home’s relative value has proved effective to an extent, but that method of promotion also meant competition with all the other agents in the area using the very same approach. With overuse of this marketing method, Facebook ads have not maintained a strong ROI compared to the early days of when agents first started using them.
As marketing effectiveness shifted, iBuyers saw an opening for their way of doing business and they went for it. As iBuyer platforms began ramping up their messaging, sellers began to take notice of a new and possibly easy way to sell their homes online using instant cash offer terms.
With such an effortless and digitally accessible option now at sellers’ disposal, how could agents realistically compete with the iBuyer market? This 3-step program from award-winning brokerage Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty outlines a tried-and-true method for how agents can stay competitive despite the rise of iBuyers.
Step 1 – Build a Network of Ready Buyers
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) does extensive research to capture what their buyers’ buy signals are comprised of for homes that they purchase. YHSGR agents learn the buyers’ processes and procedures for working with an agent and they use that information to build a solid network of vetted and ready buyers who are interested in buying and holding or buying and flipping a property.
Step 2 – Help Bring in More Seller Leads by Adding an Instant Cash Offer Option for their Home
Statistics show that the majority of sellers do not go with the cash offer, but it can help create momentum in the process of selling the home. Based on data available on Zillow, nearly 50% of sellers that start out asking for a cash offer eventually list their home on the market. To capitalize on this, YHSGR provides every agent with a personalized website for cash offers. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty also trains their agents to build squeeze landing pages that are highly effective in converting traffic from Facebook ads and other sources.
Step 3 – Focus on Presentation and Clearly Showing a Seller the Amount You Could List Their Home For
While traditional means like dropping all the data into a spreadsheet or putting together a complicated pdf are still used by agents to try and land the listing, the quickest way to present the numbers is through YHSGR’s interactive multi-offer dashboard. Using this unique interface, sellers can immediately see how your professional expertise can benefit them and their bottom line.
With the continual evolution of the real estate market and the industry as a whole, it’s essential to continue learning and adapting to new ways of doing business that help you stay competitive and highly profitable. The team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty invites agents to attend a complimentary live virtual training seminar where some of the industry’s best and brightest agents will provide actionable tips on how to evolve for maximum success and earning potential in the modern real estate era.
“Competing with iBuyers just got a whole lot easier… We equip and empower each real estate agent at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty with tools and training, where every agent is an iBuyer…” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
To find out more and to register for the upcoming webinar exclusively for real estate agents and brokers “Implementing this strategy will help agents attract more listings despite the current trend of iBuyers”, please call Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty at 626-789-0159, or you can apply online at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com/agents/
