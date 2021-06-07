Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IT Service Provider Experiences Post-Pandemic Growth

Technical Framework, LLC today announced a significant post-pandemic surge in demand for its managed IT and Cybersecurity services.

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technical Framework, LLC today announced a significant post-pandemic surge in demand for its managed IT and Cybersecurity services.

“Since December 2020, we have obtained 14 new clients both locally and out-of-state. We credit our growth to services such as after-hours support, top engineers equipped to tackle difficult IT issues and our Hardware-As-A-Service program,” said Al Harris, who co-founded Technical Framework.

Harris went on to explain that Technical Framework’s HAAS (Hardware-As-A-Service) program allows qualified organizations to eliminate the need for capital investment in hardware, which is challenging to plan and a “cash-flow killer.” “We pay for the hardware while clients pay only for service. Our team fully maintains the hardware for 24x7 business continuity. We have operated the HAAS program successfully since 2017 for many of our clients with excellent feedback.”


About Technical Framework: Technical Framework offers information technology consulting services to small- and medium-sized businesses in Northern Colorado and across the USA. Services include management of computers and handhelds, networks and servers, and data security. Technical Framework is committed to providing reliable, honest, and innovative services to its clients based on solid core values.

For more news and information on Technical Framework, please visit www.TechFramework.com


