U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE SET TO FORCE FAST FOOD RESTAURANTS TO ONLY SERVE PLANT BASED MEAT
We are ending factory farming/cruelty to animals, environmental pollution, and lowering disease mortality rates all at once.
choosing a plant-based diet over a meat-based diet can cut down your risk of heart disease, cancer and type-2 diabetes (integrisok.com)”OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— https://integrisok.com/
THE CALIFORNIA NATIVE WILL GIVES DETAILS JUNE 7TH AT 5:30 PM PST VIA ZOOM
California’s own son of the soil, Ernest J. Taylor II has decided to serve his people by running for the U.S. Senate for California. His top agendas include Immigration, Police & Sentencing Reform, and ending regular meat from being sold at fast food restaurants. “It is my promise and unrelenting dedication to ensure these issues are brought to the forefront and passed through legislation”. His issues can be found at https://taylorforcalifornia.com/issues/ .
“Choosing a plant-based diet over a meat-based diet can cut down your risk of heart disease, cancer and type-2 diabetes (integrisok)”. Plant-based meat uses 47 percent–99 percent less land than conventional meat. Plant-based meat uses 72%–99% less water than conventional meat. “Government has always chosen the winners and losers. We will choose to give meat and dairy subsidies to plant based industries”, said Ernest. Zoom login information will be posted to www.taylorforcalifornia.com June 7, 2021.
