Ernest Taylor: U.S. Senate for California Campaign Announcement

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Force Veteran & Screenwriter Ernest Taylor to Run for the U.S. Senate for California 2022

THE CALIFORNIA NATIVE WILL MAKE AN OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON JUNE 7TH AT 5:30 PM PST VIA ZOOM

California’s own son of the soil, Ernest J. Taylor II, has decided to serve his people by running for the U.S. Senate for California. The California native emerging legislator will be formally announcing his campaign on Sunday, June 7th, 2021 at 5:30 PM Pacific via Zoom, and everyone can become a part of his announcement by visiting the campaign website, which will have login details.

“My United States Senate for California Campaign is dedicated to my local constituents, and I want to thank them for having faith in me.”, he added. Ernest is also doing door-to-door meetings with his local constituents to discuss the issues that can be found at https://taylorforcalifornia.com/issues/ .

Born and raised in The Yay, Northern California, Ernest Taylor is a California native, investor, screenwriter, and United States Air Force Veteran. His decision to run for the U.S. Senate is backed by the endorsements from many Californians, and he is determined to become the voice of the people and bring the true Californian Spirit to the U.S. State Senate.

Media Contact
Company Name: Taylor for California (U.S. Senate for California Campaign for Ernest Taylor)
Contact Person: Ernest Taylor
URL: www.taylorforcalifornia.com
Email: info@taylorforcalifornia.com
Phone: +1 (612) 361-1852
Address: 2173 Aldengate Way, Suite 421, Hayward, CA 94545

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Military Industry, Politics, Social Media, U.S. Politics


