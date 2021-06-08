Kavi Global Announces Research Partnership with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago
The First Research Collaboration to Develop an AI Enabled Computer Vision Solution to Automatically Detect Fetal Pain and Distress from 4D Ultrasounds.
We value the opportunity to partner with Lurie Children’s to innovate clinical AI solutions that will transform pediatric medicine and shape the future of Healthcare.”BARRINGTON, IL, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Scientists at Kavi Global will collaborate with Clinician Scientists at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago who have been awarded the Perinatal Origins of Disease (POD) Healthy Start Pilot Grant for their novel proposal to develop an AI enabled Computer Vision Solution to automatically detects pain and distress in fetuses from 4D ultrasounds using a Facial Coding System. The joint team is led by Naomi Kaduwela, Head of Kavi Labs, and their research collaborators at Lurie Children’s, Dr. Renee Manworren, PhD, APRN, FAAN, Director of Nursing Research and Professional Practice; Sue Horner, MS, APRN, neonatal neurodevelopmental specialist; and Dr. Anne Boat, MD pediatric anesthesiologist.
— Naomi Kaduwela, Head of Kavi Labs.
POD is a strategic research initiative supported through the Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute. This research program is a collective of clinicians and researchers working to bridge fetal, pediatric, maternal and paternal medicine through collaborative research to uncover the very beginnings of health. POD clinicians and researchers come from Manne Research Institute/Lurie Children’s, Northwestern Memorial Hospital (NMH), and Northwestern University (NU) to provide deep expertise.
Early-life pain has harmful neurodevelopmental consequences, so technology to detect fetal pain offers a leading-edge to advance children’s health before birth. The proposed window to fetal pain and distress uses artificial intelligence (AI) enabled techniques to identify and categorize fetal expressions from 4D ultrasounds. The team plans to leverage this technique to monitor for fetal pain after maternal trauma and guide anesthesia during fetal surgery in real time.
Dr. Renee Manworren, PHD, APPRN, FAAN shares her personal story, which ignited her passion in this critical area of research:
“When my daughter had heart surgery in 1985, we were told babies could not feel pain. This seems absurd now, I know. In hindsight, I think the doctors and nurses caring for her just did not know how to safely assess and treat pain in babies. Now we know that pain pathways are fully developed by 20-22 weeks of gestation. I believe this obligates us to assess and treat fetal pain. The data scientists at Kavi Labs have this shared vision; and they also provide the computer vision capabilities and know-how to help us meet our obligation to be sensitive to fetal pain.”
Lurie Children’s is innovating children’s health through its fetal surgery program. This application will allow us to ensure fetal surgical care is sensitive to the pain of the unborn child. Lurie Children’s is a Childkind Certified hospital and leads the Chicago Childkind initiative, an effort to promise all children’s healthcare experiences are sensitive and responsive to children’s pain.
“We value the opportunity to partner with Lurie Children’s to innovate clinical AI solutions that will transform pediatric medicine and shape the future of Healthcare. We are honored to work with Lurie’s Clinician Scientists to develop an AI enabled Computer Vision Solution to automatically detect fetal pain and distress.” said Naomi Kaduwela, Head of Kavi Labs.
About Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago
Lurie Children’s is ranked as one of the nation’s top children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. It is the pediatric training ground for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Last year, the hospital served more than 250,000 children from 48 states and 49 countries. Research at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is conducted through the Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute. The Manne Research Institute is focused on improving child health, transforming pediatric medicine, and ensuring healthier futures through the relentless pursuit of knowledge.
About Kavi Global
Kavi Global accelerates digital transformation and creates business value for clients
with its comprehensive array of data and analytics services, software, and solutions. The firm has a diverse set of clients across healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and transportation verticals. Kavi Global has been recognized by Gartner in their Market Guides for Data and Analytics and Machine Learning for 3 times. Kavi Labs is the innovation arm and AI enabled Solutions incubator of Kavi Global.
Naomi Kaduwela
Kavi Global
+1 312-438-7687
email us here