WhiteFox Funding Now Over $30M After Closing New Strategic Round
WhiteFox closes $5.275M in new investment to meet the demand for their drone airspace security solutions.SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s premier drone airspace security company, WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc., has secured $5.275 million in funding from new strategic investors Tiga Investments and Marlinspike Capital. After much success in the first half of 2021, WhiteFox is quickly gaining traction in new markets and geographies with its best-of-breed counter-drone technology company.
Tiga Investments is led by Raymond Zage. Zage serves as an independent Board Director of Toshiba Corporation. He previously founded and ran Farallon Capital Management’s Asia business for 18 years after starting his career as an investment banker with Goldman Sachs in New York, Los Angeles, and Singapore. Zage brings WhiteFox a strong track record of successful investments into tech-based and tech-enabled platforms, including Protelindo, Gojek, Sea, Didi, Deposco, Cosmose, Investing.com, Convenience B, and Advance AI, among others.
Marlinspike Capital is a veteran-owned investment and advisory firm focused on partnering with unique companies in the nexus of technology and national defense.
The increased attractiveness to investors is driven by WhiteFox’s growing sales pipeline and continued product innovation. The company’s mission, keeping the skies open for responsible pilots, has positioned WhiteFox as the leading pro-drone airspace security provider, supporting the future’s evolving technology.
“We’re thrilled to bring new investment while also driving our organic growth. Through the deep national security expertise of our newest investors, our success in 2021 will continue as we scale to new regions of the world,” says Luke Fox, CEO of WhiteFox.
“We are excited to invest in WhiteFox as they roll out their market-leading drone defense technology worldwide,” said Zage. “Drones are increasingly a part of our lives,” he added, “and the safety, security, and privacy issues drones generate will only grow in the future. WhiteFox’s proprietary capability to identify, monitor, and mitigate drone activity will be essential to ensure that the future of drones is safe and productive for all. This is a global need, and we believe the outstanding team at WhiteFox provides the right combination of solutions to meet that global demand.”
“We only invest in companies that have game-changing characteristics and superior leadership teams. We are confident WhiteFox is a game-changer with a terrific CEO, Luke Fox, at the helm. We are proud to be invested in the company and excited to participate in the explosive growth of the company in the years ahead. Lastly, we are huge supporters of the WhiteFox mission to make our restricted air spaces safe from malicious or inadvertently dangerous drones.” said Neil Keegan, CEO/CIO of Marlinspike Capital.
This $5.275 million brings total investment into WhiteFox at over $30 million.
About WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc.: Headquartered in California, WhiteFox’s mission is to keep the sky open for responsible pilots by creating solutions that advance drone technology for a better world. As the global leader in pioneering the safe integration of drones into society and offering worldwide drone airspace security solutions, WhiteFox is securing trusted autonomy through transparency and accountability in our skies.
About Tiga: Tiga Investments Pte Ltd is a permanent capital vehicle set up by G. Raymond Zage III, the former Managing Director and CEO of Farallon Capital Asia Pte Ltd, and Ashish Gupta, a former Partner and Portfolio Manager at Farallon Capital Asia Pte Ltd. Tiga has a global investment mandate but focuses on companies with strong management teams and business models where Asia is a key component of future growth and where Tiga can take a long term investing view. Tiga Investments is also the sponsor of Tiga Acquisition Corp, a New York Stock Exchange listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
About Marlinspike Capital: An investment and advisory team with expertise in National Defense technology initiatives with applications for both the private sector and Federal Government Agencies. Marlinspike’s mission is to accelerate portfolio companies’ development and seek outstanding risk-adjusted returns for our partners while fostering the continued prosperity and security of the nation. The company is led by the three founding partners, Neil Keegan, Mark “Turk” Powell, and John Mastal. The team has closed 11 transactions in the last year across the realm of aerospace, space, autonomous systems, artificial intelligence/data analytics, battery security, and cybersecurity.
