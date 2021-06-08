CBD Stock Link Reservations Inc/LinkResPet (OTC: $LRSV) @res_pet to Start Selling CBD Products on Amazon US ( $AMZN)
Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV) announces it intends start selling its LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD products on Amazon.com.
Link Reservations Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRSV)LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking CBD stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire- Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV), a provider of medicinal mushroom and cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products for both humans and pets, announces it intends start selling its LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD products on Amazon.com. The Company would stock its LinkResPet cat and dog CBD products as well as its DailyLifeCBD mushroom-infused Immune product, on the online platform.
Rene Lauritsen, Link Reservations Inc CEO commented: “This is something we are very excited about as it will open up our retail avenues to include more sources of revenue. Amazon has become ever-present in our society, and a great first point of purchase for anyone looking for CBD, hemp or mushroom products. By selling on Amazon, we would be able to reach a larger audience looking for wellness solutions and so increase our revenue. Our intention is to initially stock our products on Amazon US but we hope to also operate on the UK based platform (amazon.co.uk) at a later date.”
LinkResPet’s products consist of CBD tinctures for dogs and cats. While DailyLifeCBD has a functional mushroom and CBD range of products including its DailyLifeCBD Immune tincture, as well as other CBD products in the pipeline. All products are made with the highest quality hemp oil and are lab tested, THC and GMO free. The hemp oil used in LRSV products comes from organically grown certified U.S. and European hemp. The Company ensures that its products undergo a rigorous process of quality control and testing using the latest scientific methods.
About Link Reservations Inc.
Link Reservations Inc is a CBD and wellness product provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of both people and pets worldwide. Its trades through its two brands; LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD. LinkResPet develops and markets hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses. DailyLifeCBD provides everyday hemp based CBD wellness and mushroom products for people. The Company has operations in both the US and Europe.
Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:
The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.
Link Reservations Inc
400 Thames Valley Park Drive
Reading Berkshire RG6 1 PT
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 330 808 0897
