Upcoming Weekend Lane restriction on State Route 422 Westbound

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a lane restriction on State Route 422 Westbound at the Meridian Bridge June 11 – 15, 2021 as part of the Walls Memorial Bridge Epoxy Overlay Project in Butler County.

Work will be done on the Meridian Bridge on State Route 422 in the Westbound lane beginning on June 11 at 6:00 p.m. and ending on June 15 at 12:00 a.m. This project will improve safety for the traveling public and improve the skid resistance on the bridge deck.

Lane restrictions may alternate as needed. Work is weather permitting.

This project affects the area of State Route 422 between the Lyndora exit on State Route 422 Westbound and the intersection of State Route 422 Westbound and Greenwood Drive/Heinz Road.

Mekis Construction Corporation of Fenelton, PA is the contractor for this $821,826 project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

