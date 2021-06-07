Servers and Clusters with Western Digital Storage Innovations Announced by Koi Computers

Computer servers and clusters integrated with Western Digital storage offered by Koi Computers.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, one of the leading complete HPC solution providers, is utilizing Western Digital products to offer innovative HPC storage solutions for organizations that rely on next-level storage to balance capacity, performance and cost. Two key Western Digital offerings that Koi Computers integrates into servers and clusters are Ultrastar Data hybrid storage platforms and OpenFlex Data 24 NVMe-oF flash storage platform for HPC.

The Ultrastar hybrid storage series is a key element of next-generation disaggregated storage and software-defined storage (SDS) systems--delivering high density and performance balanced with cost. Ultrastar Data platforms address two traditional HPC storage issues: performance degradation due to induced vibration from adjacent drives; and dissipated cooling. Western Digital takes on these issues through its unique silicon-to-systems design, implementing a set of technologies that include the company’s innovative ArcticFlow and patented IsoVibe technologies.

• IsoVibe reduces vibration-induced performance degradation. Precise cuts in the enclosure baseboard provide a suspension for the drives in the chassis, isolating them from transmitted vibration. The result is consistent performance, even at peak workload.

• ArcticFlow overcomes cooling issues by introducing cool air into the middle of the platform allowing drives to operate at lower and more consistent temperatures than conventional systems. The result is lower fan speeds, reduced vibration, lower power consumption, quieter operation and ultimately higher reliability.

Western Digital Ultrastar Data hybrid storage platform models include the Ultrastar Data60 with up to 60 Ultrastar HDDs (SAS or SATA) and up to 1.2PB of raw storage; and the Ultrastar Data102 with up to 102 Ultrastar drives (SAS or SATA) and up to 2.0PB of raw storage. Both platforms allow for up to 24 of the slots to be SSD.

Western Digital’s OpenFlex Data24 NVMe-oF storage platform extends the high performance of NVMe flash to shared storage for applications that include HPC and AI. It provides low-latency sharing of NVMe SSDs over a high-performance Ethernet fabric to deliver similar performance to locally attached NVMe SSDs. Highlights include: high density and capacity with up to 368TB in 2U; low latency; dual Port SSDs; bandwidth match between SSDs (storage) and I/O (network); and RESTful API support for simplified management.

Koi Computers’ expert integration engineers maximize the many benefits of Western Digital Products. “We have decades of experience integrating top-performing storage products from valued partners into servers and clusters that allow our clients to get the accurate answers they need when they need them,” Koi Computers Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said. “We appreciate our relationship with Western Digital and the value that they bring to our high-performance products.”

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high-performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.