Milwaukee E.N.T. Hearing Aid Center Announces Hearing Health Educational Seminar—June 21, 2021

MEQUON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milwaukee E.N.T. Hearing Aid Center is pleased to offer the community an educational seminar this June, providing tips on how effective hearing can benefit your overall well-being and lead to a happier, more fulfilling life.

With a focus on the relationship between cognitive health and the hearing system, the seminar will explore the ripple effect hearing has on everything from relationships to improved mental health.

Scheduled for Monday, June 21 (11 a.m. – Noon CST), this one-hour seminar will also offer registrants the opportunity to preview an exciting new hearing technology from Oticon—the all-new More™.

The Oticon More is a revolutionary new cognition-boosting device designed with a novel processor that gives the brain the relevant information it needs to make better sense of sound. This technology allows you to get better speech understanding with less effort and the ability to remember more.

Though this event is virtual, please note—space is limited, and registration is required.

To reserve your spot, register at https://milwaukeehearingaid.com/virtual-seminar/ or call 262.241.8000.

For questions about the seminar, please contact Dr. Anne Jaramillo, Au.D., at 262.241.8000.

About Milwaukee E.N.T. Hearing Aid Center

The Milwaukee E.N.T. Hearing Aid Center has been serving the greater Milwaukee area for over 30 years. We offer a full spectrum of digital hearing aids at competitive prices from various manufacturers. Our audiologists attend manufacturer and industry seminars and conferences to stay current with the latest hearing aid technology. You can expect better hearing in noise, more speech clarity and better feedback control with today’s latest devices. In addition to providing better hearing to our patients, we also work with Dr. Robert Gogan, Milwaukee E.N.T. Clinic’s physician, to assess all of his patients’ hearing and balance/dizziness issues.