New Name, Same Great Care: Charleston ENT & Allergy Becomes ENT & Allergy Partners

New name, same excellENT care.

CHARLESTON , SC, US, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENT & Allergy Partners, formerly known as Charleston ENT & Allergy, is proud to announce that we have expanded our practice across South Carolina with an additional five new office locations.

The growth of our practice enables us to better serve our patients with an extended dedicated care team, the ability to remain affordable, greater resources and more convenient locations.

Though the practice has had substantial growth over the last several years, the commitment to the individual patients in the communities we serve remains our priority. You’ll find the same providers in the same locations time and time again.

In addition to 11 other locations in the lowcountry, the staff at ENT & Allergy Partners look forward to serving even more community members at the following new offices:

• Columbia: 200 Arbor Lake Drive – Formerly ENT for Kids

• Columbia: 2801 Devine Street – Formerly Palmetto ENT Consultants

• Irmo: 7182 Woodrow Street, Suite 103 – Formerly Palmetto ENT Consultants

• Orangeburg: 832 Cook Road – Formerly Carolina ENT Clinic

• Walterboro: 302 Medical Park Drive – Formerly Carolina ENT Clinic

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call or text ENT & Allergy Partners at 843-766-7103 today.

About ENT & Allergy Partners:

ENT & Allergy Partners has more than 27 physicians and 19 audiologists and 11 midlevel providers across 16 locations in South Carolina. Since 1997, their mission has been to serve their patients with superior, comprehensive, affordable and convenient care. Their commitment to these values has allowed them to expand across the state.