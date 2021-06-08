Resilience-Building in the Post-Pandemic World: GovTech/E-Governance Global Industry Landscape 2021/Q2
Deep Knowledge Analytics continues the research of the GovTech (Government Technology) sector in the conditions of burgeoning interest of investors
The Covid19 crisis has exposed the need for governments to develop and adopt new technologies (e.g. Artificial Intelligence and blockchain) to ensure an effective and safe provision of public services”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GovTech Division of Deep Knowledge Analytics announces the release of an open-access 65-page analytical case study, “GovTech / E-governance Global Industry Landscape in the Post-Pandemic World 2021/Q2,” designed to outline the factors driving the ongoing transformation of governments; the barriers to this process and ways to overcome them; main trends and key-insights of the industry in the post-pandemic period.
— GovTech Division of Deep Knowledge Analytics
Link to the Landscape Overview: www.govtech.global/govtech-global-industry-landscape
The report's primary goal is to define and analyze government responses and business activity in the area of GovTech / e-Governance. By identifying and characterizing the limitations of the current legacy systems, the project pinpoints key factors to be addressed.
The report reviews 500 GovTech companies based in different regions and 500 investors in the industry. 36 GovTech and Smart City hubs and 81 journalists and influencers from across business and state environments are also presented in the report. Some of the analysis’s takeaways include the following:
- The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of e-governance by states across the globe and urged the venture capital world to impact-invest.
- According to the case study, leading GovTech startups have secured at least $686 million in investment over the last year.
- The industry is expected to become one of the most profitable in the near future, but many startups are still reluctant to enter the new market.
Affordable telemedicine services; high-speed transport networks and traffic AI; sustainable production chains and smart security systems – this is our vision of a future inextricably intertwined with GovTech solutions. Additionally, business models such as G2C (Government-to-Citizen), G2B (Government-to-Business) and G2G (Government-to-Government) are just beginning to develop.
By analyzing current technological and media trends, state policies, and initiatives, the report defines the key drivers and benefits of GovTech adoption. The analytical team also prepared an overview of the landscape of e-government activity; highlighted the barriers on the way to deeper GovTech adoption, made precise predictions on the further development of e-governance technologies, and offered recommendations for the development of a healthy ecosystem for efficient collaboration between government and GovTech companies.
"GovTech / E-governance Global Industry Landscape in the Post-Pandemic World 2021/Q2” is the sequel to the report on GovTech landscape first introduced by DKA. The latest edition provides its readers with both a brief analysis of the market evolution over the past years with the effects of COVID-19 and an outlook on further possible shifts.
The company will also be releasing quarterly reports dedicated to GovTech and electronic governance that will incorporate quantitative analytics and benchmarking on the main types of technologies used by GovTech including AI and machine learning, IoT, blockchain, robotic automation, and geospatial data analysis, with emphasis on the best examples of their implementation.
About GovTech Division of Deep Knowledge Analytics
GovTech Division of Deep Knowledge Analytics is researching the trajectory of the GovTech industry by focusing on factors driving the ongoing transformation of a state, barriers to this process and ways to overcome them. It also provides information on the main types of technologies used by GovTech including AI and machine learning, IoT, blockchain, robotic automation, and geospatial data analysis, with emphasis on the best examples of their implementation including reduction of bureaucracy and corruption, improvement in automation, transparency, and accountability of information.
About Deep Knowledge Analytics
Deep Knowledge Analytics is a DeepTech-focused agency producing advanced analytics on DeepTech and frontier-technology industries. To do this, DKA uses sophisticated multi-dimensional frameworks and algorithmic methods that combine hundreds of specially-designed and specifically weighted metrics and parameters to deliver insightful market intelligence, pragmatic forecasting, and tangible industry benchmarking.
For press and media inquiries, cooperation, collaboration, and strategic partnership proposals, please contact: info@govtech.global
Alexei Cresniov
GovTech Division of Deep Knowledge Analytics
info@govtech.global