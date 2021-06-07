ContinuServe Launches Intelligent Finance Planning and Analysis (I-FP&A) Solutions to Drive Client Success
ContinuServe delivers Intelligent Finance Planning and Analysis (I-FP&A) solutions so midmarket companies gain access to world-class capabilities
In order to deliver value with outsourced FP&A solutions, providers need more than qualified personnel and experience with planning and reporting tools.”CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ContinuServe, a leader in IT and finance business process outsourcing, today launched its Intelligent Finance Planning and Analysis (I-FP&A) solution for clients. ContinuServe’s offshore delivered I-FP&A solutions leverage seasoned FP&A professionals in combination with leading predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and optimized cloud-native tools to midmarket companies that typically have not had access to this depth of capability and scale.
By incorporating contemporary technology tools and a shared team of highly experienced FP&A professionals, ContinuServe can take on routine finance activities and automate them over time in a cost effective fashion. The next wave of value is driven by the automation of more complex activity and by leveraging intelligent AI-driven predictive models to improve accuracy in scenario planning. This allows finance departments to be more efficient and spend more time on strategy and execution.
ContinuServe supports its solution with a comprehensive set of Service Level Agreements (SLAs), ensuring accountability, reliability, and timely execution. Moreover, ContinuServe’s shared services approach builds economies of scale that benefits each client and enables access to work-class capabilities and tools.
“In order to deliver value with outsourced FP&A solutions, providers need more than qualified personnel and experience with planning and reporting tools,” said Nate Medoff, managing director of ContinuServe. “Our FP&A practice has been evolving for years and now incorporates a best of breed portfolio of technologies and best practices to ensure our solutions provide immediate return and continue to drive value over the long term.”
For more information and a free diagnostic to assess the potential for I-FP&A in your organization, please contact nmedoff@continuserve.com.
About ContinuServe
Founded in 2003, ContinuServe is a leading provider of back-office consulting and outsourcing services to mid-market companies. The company has a dedicated practice focused on services for corporate carve-outs and divestitures. ContinuServe is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and maintains delivery capabilities across the U.S. and globally.
