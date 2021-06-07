First Financial Trust, The Savings Bank Subsidiary, Launches New 401(k) Service
First Financial Trust, N.A. (FFT) has expanded its trust administration, investment management, estate settlement, and personal financial planning services with the addition of a 401(k) advisory and fiduciary program to its portfolio. First Financial Trust, a subsidiary of The Savings Bank, launched its 401(k) program following inquiries made by local businesses about the availability of retirement plans, a key factor in helping them retain and attract employees.
“Our 401(k) program is an excellent opportunity to provide more value to existing First Financial Trust and The Savings Bank clients, as well as to build new relationships with businesses throughout the community,” said Bob DiBella, President and CEO of The Savings Bank.
The new 401(k) program was launched with American Trust Retirement, an award-winning third-party administrator. With this partnership, First Financial Trust, N.A. has two 401(k) advisory services from which businesses can choose after meeting with First Financial Trust and discussing their individual needs.
“We believe this is an excellent opportunity for businesses to retain top level talent, and we can simplify the process by providing exceptional service from our experienced team. We are excited to grow our relationship with both existing First Financial Trust, N.A. and The Savings Bank clients, as well as build relationships with the business community,” Brendan Szocik, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Financial Trust added. “As with all our current services, the 401(k) offering will be held to the highest fiduciary standards that we pride ourselves on. We encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about our 401(k) services for their business to contact Andrew DiNuccio, Investment Officer, at 617-658-7624, or visit our website at www.firstfinancialttrust.com.”
A subsidiary of The Savings Bank, First Financial Trust has offices in Wakefield, Leominster, and Wellesley, Massachusetts and serves clients across the United States. First Financial Trust is one of 53 nationally chartered trust companies in the United States.
Established in 1869, The Savings Bank, headquartered in Wakefield Massachusetts, is a $675 million community bank with offices in Wakefield, Lynnfield, North Reading, Andover, and Methuen.
