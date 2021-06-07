NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / VANDALISM

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501195

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Helm

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: Between the evening of 06/06/2021 and the morning of 06/07/2021.

INCIDENT LOCATION: The intersection of Old Jerusalem Rd. and Lower Bullock Rd, in the Town of Leicester.

VIOLATION: Vandalism

ACCUSED: None at this time

VICTIM: North East Archeology Research

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the morning of 6/7/2021, the Vermont State Police received a call from an employee of North East Archeology Research, who advised their work site had been vandalized the night prior. The work site is a well known fishing hole and social gathering area along the Otter Creek. Damages include the burning of their equipment as well as a Port-a-Potty that was tipped over, releasing fecal sludge onto the ground.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to call Tpr. Helm at 802-388-4919.

COURT ACTION: N/A