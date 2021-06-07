NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / VANDALISM
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501195
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Helm
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: Between the evening of 06/06/2021 and the morning of 06/07/2021.
INCIDENT LOCATION: The intersection of Old Jerusalem Rd. and Lower Bullock Rd, in the Town of Leicester.
VIOLATION: Vandalism
ACCUSED: None at this time
VICTIM: North East Archeology Research
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the morning of 6/7/2021, the Vermont State Police received a call from an employee of North East Archeology Research, who advised their work site had been vandalized the night prior. The work site is a well known fishing hole and social gathering area along the Otter Creek. Damages include the burning of their equipment as well as a Port-a-Potty that was tipped over, releasing fecal sludge onto the ground.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to call Tpr. Helm at 802-388-4919.
COURT ACTION: N/A