Indonesia Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach over USD 13 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

Indonesia data center market size will witness investments of USD 13 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2021–2026.

Indonesia data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2020−2026. Indonesia data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 40 existing data center and 5 upcoming facilities spread across 11 cities.



Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Jakarta is the major data center hub in Indonesia, hosting over 17 unique third-party data centers accounting for over 35% of the existing power capacity addition.

2. In 2020, Jakarta accounted for over 60% of the total investment in Indonesia by data center operators.

3. The Indonesian Government’s program ‘Making Indonesia 4.0’ will put Indonesia among the top ten global economies by 2030 by implementing digital transformation in different industry verticals such as manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and more.

4. New entrants will provide a major boost to market growth during 2021-2026, supporting the wholesale needs of local enterprises and cloud service providers in the region.

5. By 2025, the Indonesian Government plans to achieve a renewable energy usage of 23% in the overall energy generation and reach a goal of 31% by 2050.

6. Owing to power unreliability in Indonesia, there will be increased interest shown by the government and utility companies to enhance the stability of the grid supply supporting critical facilities like data centers.

Key Offerings:

• Market size & forecast by area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue | 2020-2026

• Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Indonesia

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 40

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5

o Coverage: 11 Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Indonesia

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

• Key Market Participants – List of 7 IT infrastructure providers, 4 construction service providers, 14 support infrastructure providers, and 6 data center investors

Indonesia Data Center Market – Segmentation

• The increasing usage of social media platforms in the region will lead to the development of new data centers to store the data generated, thereby fueling the demand for high-capacity storage solutions. The storage systems market was driven by the increased adoption of all-flash storage arrays with a sizable contribution from hybrid storage arrays.

• Indonesian data centers are a major adopter of DRUS systems, with generators mostly used in N+1 redundant configuration. For instance, GTN’s West Java data center has adopted HITECH DRUPS system in N+1 redundant configuration, and Biznet’s Technovillage data center has adopted N+1 redundant KINOLT (Euro Diesel) DRUPS systems and N+1 generator for non-critical power.

• 42U rack units are adopted majorly by many colocation providers in Indonesia, such as GTN, NEX Data Center, Keppel Data Center, and more. Data center facilities open and under construction from 2020 to June 2021 added over 4,400 rack cabinets.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage Systems

• Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

• Rack PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack Cabinets

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

• Jakarta

• Other Cities

Indonesia Data Center Market – Dynamics

In 2020, Indonesia cloud computing market grew at a rate of over 45% compared to the last five years. Many organizations are adopting cloud-based services. For instance, Amar Bank Indonesia deployed the first digital-only bank in Indonesia, and Telecommunication company XL Axiata is migrating to Google Cloud to bring cloud capabilities such as Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) to its on-premises data centers. Alfamart retail and e-commerce service provider has adopted cloud services with around 10,000 connected stores and over 10 million customers. COVID-19 has boosted cloud adoption in the country, with healthcare and educational institutions adopting both public and private cloud and SaaS being the major contributor. The PaaS and IaaS markets are expected to be the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Internet Users and Social Media to Impact Data Center Investments

• Digital Transformation to Boost Data Center Investments

• Big Data and IoT Spending to Support Data Center Investments

• Colocation Investments to be Driven by Hyperscale Cloud Service Providers



Indonesia Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

• Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

• West Java

• Jakarta

• Bali

• East Java

• Banten

• Riau Islands

• Riau

• North Sumatra

• South Sumatra

• South Sulawesi

• Central Java

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• IBM

• Inspur

• Lenovo

Construction Service Providers

• Asdi Swasatya

• AWP Architects

• DSCO Group

• NTT Facilities

Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Cyber Power Systems

• HITEC Power Protection

• Fuji Electric

• Legrand

• Piller Power Systems

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

• DCI Indonesia

• DTP (PT. Dwi Tunggal Putra)

• Keppel Data Centres

• Biznet Data Center

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Space DC

