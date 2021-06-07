Australia Data Center Market Size by Investments to Reach around USD 40 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

Australia data center market size will witness investments of USD 40 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2026

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Australia data center market report.

Australia data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2020−2026. Australia data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 112 existing data center and 10 upcoming facilities spread across 11 cities.



Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian cloud service market grew by over 15%, raking in around USD 10 billion in revenue.

2. Sydney has 36 existing third-party data centers in Australia, contributing to over 55% of the existing capacity, followed by Melbourne.

3. Other cities such as Perth, Brisbane, Canberra, and more witnessed data center investments from colocation providers in 2020, due to lower land cost and space availability.

4. In 2019, the Australian government had initiated 34 renewable energy projects across different states to increase the generation of renewable energy, with solar energy being one of the major contributors.

5. Australia has the presence of both local and global cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Service (AWS), Oracle, Microsoft, Google Macquarie Telecom, and Vault Systems.

6. The electricity price in Australia is over USD 0.12 per kWh which is higher compared to other countries, such as India with USD 0.10 per kWh, and China with USD 0.08 per kWh.

7. Australia witnessed the entry of new players in the edge data center space, such as Leading-Edge Data Centres, which will be investing in edge data centers across New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland.

Key Offerings:

• Market size & forecast by area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue | 2020-2026

• Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Australia

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 112

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 10

o Coverage: 11 Cities

o Existing vs Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Australia

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

• Key Market Participants – List of 9 IT infrastructure providers, 19 construction service providers, 17 support infrastructure providers, and 12 data center investors

Get your sample today!

Australia Data Center Market – Segmentation

• NEXTDC invests in DRUPS systems with a capacity of around 1,500 kVA to power data centers in N+1 redundancy. Similarly, its P1, S1, and M1 facilities are equipped with DRUPS system, which provide 100% back up to the entire site, including other critical equipment.

• Climatic conditions in Australia support free cooling. Most of the data centers are installed with hybrid systems that support free cooling as well as compressor-based cooling. For example, NEXTDC’s colocation facility S2 Sydney Phase 4 uses Stulz in-direct cooling, free cooling CRAC units paired with modular cooling tower infrastructure, and N+1 independent cooling system.

• Greenfield development is increasing with both global and local data center providers acquiring land for data center development for expanding existing facilities and new facilities. For instance, Digital Realty acquired 16.2 hectares of land in Sydney.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage Systems

• Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

• Rack PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack Cabinets

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

• Sydney

• Melbourne

• Other Cities

Australia Data Center Market – Dynamics

By 2023, large- and medium-sized data centers will be outsourcing 80% of their data center operations, and it is anticipated that 90% of SMEs will operate through cloud computing in the country. Digital transformation of many organizations is driving the demand for cloud-based services. The Australian government has implemented the digital transformation strategy for smooth transition of organizations to the cloud platform. In 2019, the Australian government signed an agreement with Microsoft to provide cloud-based services to 98 government agencies, aiming to transform itself into a digital government by 2025. In 2019, over $900 million was spent on IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) in Australia. It is estimated to exceed $1.8 billion by 2023.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• IoT Surge fueling Demand for Data Centers

• Big Data Spending to Flourish Data Center Investments

• Edge Data Center Deployment due to 5G Deployment & Smart City Initiatives

• Increased Use of AI- & ML-based Infrastructure to Aid Data Center Growth

Australia Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

• Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

o Adelaide

o Brisbane

o Canberra

o Collie

o Darwin

o Hobart

o Mayfield West

o Melbourne

o Perth

o Sydney

o Toowoomba

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area, Power Capacity, and Cities)

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/australia-data-center-market-investment-analysis

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NetApp

Construction Service Providers

• AECOM

• AREA3

• Aurecon Group

• Benmax

• Bouygues Construction (A W Edwards)

• DEM

• FDC Construction & Fitout Pty Ltd

• Greenbox Architecture

• HDR (Hurley Palmer Flatt)

• Hutchinson Builders

• ICON

• ISG

• John Holland Group

• Linesight

• Nilsen

• Paramount Airconditioning

• Parratech

• Stowe Australia

• Taylor Group Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Condair Group

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Everett Smith & Co

• HITEC Power Protection

• IoTDC

• Legrand

• Piller Power Systems

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Thycon

• Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

• AirTrunk Operating

• Canberra Data Centres

• DC Two

• DCI Data Centers

• Digital Realty

• Edge Data Centres

• Equinix

• Fujitsu

• Iseek

• Keppel DC REIT

• Macquarie Telecom Group

• NEXTDC

Looking for more information? Click Here