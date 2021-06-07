GfK’s Bonsignore to share insights on shopper values at NRF online event
Will profile new “Citizen Shopper” during “State of Retail and the Consumer” panelNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the pandemic, consumers, brands, and retailers have shifted their habits and ways of communicating to meet a new reality – one that specifically transformed the shopping landscape. Now, as consumer demand grows, brands and retailers alike must navigate radically different shopper values and expectations and their impact on purchase choices.
In a panel for the National Retail Federation‘s (NRF) inaugural State of Retail & the Consumer event, GfK’s Rachel Bonsignore (Vice President, GfK Consumer Life) will share findings about a new post-pandemic consumer — the “Citizen Shopper.“ In recent years, there has been a significant shift in consumer values that has ultimately driven changes in their brand choices, creating the need for organizations to adapt once again.
The virtual panel – which also includes experts from Ernst and Young LLP, CNBC and TJL Consulting Advisors LLC – will take place on June 9 from 12 to 1 PM EDT. Click here to register for the free event.
In the past year, consumer concerns around sustainability, social justice, and the pandemic have merged and interacted, creating both opportunities and challenges for mainstream brands and retailers. Conscience-driven consumers make choices with their wallets and beliefs on a daily basis, taking into account social positions as well as more traditional purchase drivers – price, convenience, familiarity, needs, and more.
Bonsignore will leverage GfK Consumer Life’s unmatched consumer trends insights to profile the evolved Citizen Shopper, as well as the new challenges they present for retailers. The overall panel is set to address how differing consumer values drive retailers to align their businesses, products and services to appeal to the post-pandemic shopping experience.
NRF and GfK will also be delivering a report on new pandemic-influenced shopper trends, drawing on insights shared during the panel. Contact GfK Consumer Life (rrteam@gfk.com) to reserve a copy.
Bonsignore partners with brands and others to provide actionable and future-focused insights on the consumer landscape, covering categories like media, retail, CPG, food, and apparel. She has over 14 years of experience in market research, spanning disciplines from corporate communications to brand strategy to consumer trends.
GfK Consumer Life is the largest, longest standing, and most robust consumer trends study worldwide. Based on more than 30,000 interviews globally each year, it has been capturing consumer values, attitudes, and behavioral insights in the US since 1973 and globally since 1997.
