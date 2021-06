A New Social Responsibility Initiative From Zeta Pharma In The Current Wave Of COVID Pandemic

CAIRO, EGYPT, June 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐™๐ž๐ญ๐š ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š for Pharmaceutical Industries has produced large quantities of its novel anticoagulant โ€œ๐„๐ฅ๐ข๐ฆ๐›๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌโ€, during the past month of May, in order to supply the Egyptian market with the needed medications throughout the current wave of Covid-19 virus pandemic, aiming to ensure the safety of the Egyptian citizens in light of this scourge.โ€œ๐„๐ฅ๐ข๐ฆ๐›๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌโ€, which contains the novel active ingredient โ€œApixabanโ€, belongs to the latest group of oral anticoagulants that have been included in the emerging coronavirus medicinal protocols to overcome the associated increased blood coagulability. This is due to its efficacy in inhibiting the blood clotting factors with negligible risk of bleeding and drug-drug or drug-food interactions.This novel group of anticoagulants is used extensively in several indications world-wide and it is notable that โ€œ๐€๐ฉ๐ข๐ฑ๐š๐›๐š๐งโ€ is the leading global molecule in this class.Believing in customer centricity, Zeta Pharma decided to launch โ€œ๐„๐ฅ๐ข๐ฆ๐›๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌโ€ to the Egyptian market in 2019, with its two concentrations; 2.5 mg and 5 mg, in order to provide all options for the Egyptian healthcare professionals and help them to prescribe an effective and safe medicine for every case as needed.-๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐™๐ž๐ญ๐š ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š:Zeta Pharma, an Egyptian company, started its operations in the Egyptian market in 2015 with virus C medications and actively participated in the national initiative of โ€œ100 million sehaโ€. Since then, Zeta Pharma continued to offer essential medicines to the Egyptian patient, with a future portfolio of more than 150 medications in different therapeutic classes.๐™๐ž๐ญ๐š ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š has established its factory in accordance with the latest international standards and requirements of the industry, and took great steps to qualify for the European GMP Accreditation.-๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐™๐ž๐ญ๐š ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ฏ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ : www.zetapharma.net