A New Social Responsibility Initiative From Zeta Pharma In The Current Wave Of COVID Pandemic
EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐙𝐞𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 for Pharmaceutical Industries has produced large quantities of its novel anticoagulant “𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬”, during the past month of May, in order to supply the Egyptian market with the needed medications throughout the current wave of Covid-19 virus pandemic, aiming to ensure the safety of the Egyptian citizens in light of this scourge.
“𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬”, which contains the novel active ingredient “Apixaban”, belongs to the latest group of oral anticoagulants that have been included in the emerging coronavirus medicinal protocols to overcome the associated increased blood coagulability. This is due to its efficacy in inhibiting the blood clotting factors with negligible risk of bleeding and drug-drug or drug-food interactions.
This novel group of anticoagulants is used extensively in several indications world-wide and it is notable that “𝐀𝐩𝐢𝐱𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐧” is the leading global molecule in this class.
Believing in customer centricity, Zeta Pharma decided to launch “𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬” to the Egyptian market in 2019, with its two concentrations; 2.5 mg and 5 mg, in order to provide all options for the Egyptian healthcare professionals and help them to prescribe an effective and safe medicine for every case as needed.
-𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐙𝐞𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚:
Zeta Pharma, an Egyptian company, started its operations in the Egyptian market in 2015 with virus C medications and actively participated in the national initiative of “100 million seha”. Since then, Zeta Pharma continued to offer essential medicines to the Egyptian patient, with a future portfolio of more than 150 medications in different therapeutic classes.
𝐙𝐞𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 has established its factory in accordance with the latest international standards and requirements of the industry, and took great steps to qualify for the European GMP Accreditation.
-𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐙𝐞𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 : www.zetapharma.net
