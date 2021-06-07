Wall-Smart Joins Home Technology Association as a Supporting Brand
Wall-Smart announced that it has joined the HTA as a Supporting Brand. All Wall-Smart’s newest mounts are highlighted on HTA under architectural finishes.
Wall-Smart offers solutions that bridge technology and design—something that gives our industry credence by fostering comfortable, convenient, smart, and beautiful living spaces”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wall-Smart, the leader in the design and manufacture of innovative mounting hardware that conceals technology products within wall and ceiling surfaces, announced today that it has joined the Home Technology Association (HTA) as a Supporting Brand member. This industry-leading collaboration encourages high standards for technology integrators and strives to connect homeowners, architects, builders, and interior designers with reputable and qualified professionals in the home technology industry. As a Supporting Brand member, Wall-Smart strengthens its commitment to delivering exceptional, architecturally attractive technology solutions to HTA members. All of Wall-Smart’s newest mounting solutions are highlighted on the HTA website under the architectural finishes section.
Wall-Smart’s mounting solutions provide builders, architects, designers, technology integrators, and homeowners a way to seamlessly integrate popular technologies such as tablets, touchscreens, light switches, voice assistants, security cameras, and networking products into new construction and retrofit projects in an aesthetically pleasing manner using standard construction techniques.
Each of Wall-Smart’s wall and ceiling mounts is custom designed, engineered, and fabricated for a specific home tech product, many of which are also HTA Supporting Brands. This attention to detail ensures not only a seamless, completely flush appearance, but delivers optimal convenience and performance. New to the Wall-Smart line are mounts for leading devices, including Lutron Alisse keypads, Ruckus R850 access points, IC Realtime IPMX-W40F-IRW2 security cameras, Crestron Horizon outlets, Legrand Adorne light switches, iPad Pro 12.9" gen 5, and more.
“We are excited to bring together Wall-Smart’s reputation for discrete and innovative mounting solutions and HTA’s members plus the specifier community to continue to push forward the benefits of home technology for both the trade and consumers,” says Josh Christian, HTA CEO. “Wall-Smart offers solutions that bridge technology and design—something that gives our industry credence by fostering comfortable, convenient, smart, and beautiful living spaces. The products that they design and manufacture are an important facet of the smart home landscape.”
To see Wall-Smart’s extensive portfolio of technology concealment solutions on HTA’s website go to www.htacertified.org/brand/wall-smart-architectural-finishes. Home systems integrators, architects, builders, and designers can also find downloadable Revit files for many Wall-Smart products at the digital building design platform BIMobject. The files, which include relevant product specifications, are easily incorporated into drawings, renderings, and blueprints, significantly streamlining the systems design process.
About Wall-Smart Ltd.
Wall-Smart is the leading designer and manufacturer of custom flush ceiling and wall mounts for high-end home electronic devices, including tablets, touchscreens, Wi-Fi access points, security cameras, voice assistants, and more. Dedicated to providing cutting-edge, creative, and cost-effective concealment solutions for technology in new and existing homes, Wall-Smart inspires homes that are both technically advanced and exceptionally beautiful. A wide range of products, combined with simple installation, and fast, hassle-free shipping, poises Wall-Smart as a valuable smart home resource for home systems integrators, home builders and contractors, architects, and designers.
About the Home Technology Association
The Home Technology Association (HTA) created the first and only standard of excellence for home technology integration firms. The HTA gives the best qualified technology integrators a prestigious certification and endorsement developed to differentiate these exceptional firms. HTA Certification is a badge of quality, designed to help homeowners get consistently first-rate technology experiences. Homeowners, builders, architects, and interior designers that hire HTA Certified integrators have peace of mind knowing they are working with truly professional firms that have passed the HTA’s rigorous, 60-point HTA certification process, which focuses on technical competency, first-rate customer service, aftercare support, and a positive business reputation. These stringent criteria were developed by industry veterans and HTA’s Board of Advisors, including top executives from Lutron, Crestron, Control4, Savant, and others. Additionally, HTA’s Supporting Brands program enables expanded outreach to architects, designers, builders, and related trade associations from leading manufacturers and service providers who support HTA's mission of delivering exemplary technology experiences.
