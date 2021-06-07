A Mojo Love Song – Joe Calderon / Intensely Seductive Vibes
Heard of Joe Calderon? If you haven't you should have! Read on to find out more about this talented instrumentalist and his newest release "A Mojo Love Song". Meet Joe Calderon:
Los Angeles born and raised Joe Calderon has just released his newest single “A Mojo Love Song” from his upcoming album Cup Of Joe. Calderon is a multi-talented instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer who loves to sing, but doesn’t call himself a singer.
Music has always played a major role in Calderon’s life. He grew up surrounded by music. His uncle’s and grandmother all played the guitar, which he picked up at a very early age, and never put down. Also, his sister played piano and his brother the flute. He told us: “I was too young to say I chose music, so I’d say music chose me”.
Even though the guitar is his main instrument he also plays the piano, drums, and flute. His style of genres is as extensive as his instruments and he composes songs in blues, jazz, Latin, and fusion.
Calderon has been influenced by many great musicians over the years such as; Jimi Hendrix, John McLaughlin and Miles Davis, just to name a few. His main attraction to these artists is their gift to communicate the emotion and story behind their music. This is what the universal language of music is all about. Communication and expression.
A Mojo Love Song:
“A Mojo Love Song” was inspired by Calderon’s love for blues and jazz. He told us: “It was a fun song to write. It started with me sitting at the piano and writing the chord progressions. The melody must have been floating in my head. I then picked up my guitar and the melody was there. You know it’s right when it all falls into place quickly.”
This song inspires listeners to sit back, relax and enjoy the sweet musical stylings of Calderon. There is an undeniably sexy vibe to this track and listeners are completely seduced by Calderon’s impressive guitar riffs.
Multiple instrumental layers create a diverse and captivating soundscape. Calderon has infused the perfect balance of jazz and blues to cultivate this addictive track, showcasing his exceptional talent in composition and performance.
The seductive, hypnotic melody has the ideal tempo for late-night sultry dancing, and you will find yourself returning again and again to this unforgettable song.
If you enjoy music from artists such as George Benson and Jeff Beck, then Joe Calderon will fit perfectly on your jazz/blues playlist.
What’s next for Joe Calderon?
Calderon is excited to get back out on the road again to perform live shows and continue to write new songs and share his music with the world. Keep an eye out for more of his upcoming releases. In the meantime, Calderon has a message for all his listeners: “always keep your mind and heart open, while embracing the beauty of learning from each other”.
