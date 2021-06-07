Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vanessa Bryant slams Nike over ‘unauthorized’ footwear honoring late daughter Gianna

Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN

Vanessa Bryant, widow of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, has accused Nike of releasing sneakers honoring the pair’s late daughter, Gianna, without her blessing.

Taking to Instagram Thursday, Bryant said the black and white shoes, which she helped design, were “not approved” for sale — and should never have been produced.

CNN has not confirmed the shoes were made by Nike.

The controversy arose after social media users began sharing pictures of the shoe last month, which is listed on sneaker resale websites as the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Protro “Mamba Forever.” While Bryant’s late husband had a long-standing partnership with Nike, and a line multiple lines of shoes and gear named after him, she decided not renew that partnership in April.

Bryant said the shoes were designed “in honor” of Gianna, 13, who was killed in a helicopter crash last year, alongside her father and seven others. All proceeds from the sneaker were intended to go to the Mamba & Mambacita…

