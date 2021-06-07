Jim Knight of Knight Insights to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you are looking for breakthrough insights and impactful results for yourself, your team or your organization, look no further than Jim Knight.

Jim Knight is a certified leadership and career coach and founder of Knight Insights, where he helps individuals realize their fullest leadership and career potential.

An accomplished executive leader with more than 30 years of experience in team building, transformational change and multi-level leadership development, Knight partners with his clients to deliver breakthrough insights and high-impact solutions for success.

“I have a strong desire to see others grow and learn in business, career and life,” says Knight. “Knight Insights was designed to help others realize their value, accelerate their understanding of self-worth, and help them attain their goals.”

Knight helps career-oriented individuals manage their career in a much healthier way by focusing on growth and evolution.

“It's about always taking a step forward, taking the leap to the next level to be the best career person you can be,” says Knight.

Prior to establishing Knight Insights, Knight served as global CIO for Chubb Insurance. Today, Knight is dedicated to empowering people, promoting growth and developing new, authentic leaders.

“Leadership is a whole different ball game. As you climb each step of the ladder,” says Knight. “The intensity of your leadership skills and strategic skill increases exponentially while your technical skills become less important. There's a lot of work that needs to be done to make that happen.”

Beyond leadership coaching Jim is also a director for the SIM (Society of Information Management) Leadership Institute, a national leadership development institute which offers comprehensive leadership development programs for emerging leaders all the way up to executive leaders with a focus on developing the authentic leader within each person.

“My style of coaching is whole life coaching,” says Knight. “Even though it's about career and leadership, it's going to spill into life coaching. I ask probing questions to understand their limiting beliefs with the idea that they have the answers within them. For me, it's about my impact. You see the change in people.”

In addition to Knight Insights, Jim volunteers mentoring underserved youth, veterans, small business owners and Columbia University advanced degree students.

Close Up Radio will feature Jim Knight in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on June 9th at 11am EDT and with Jim Masters on June 16th at 11am EDT

For more information, visit www.JKnightInsights.com