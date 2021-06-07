Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,997 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Sponsors Sweet French Kid to Write Compartes Chocolate Review

GG.EGO French kid reviews Compartes Chocolatier this month #gg.ego #sweetgig #compartes #recruitingforgood www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com

GG.EGO French kid reviews Compartes Chocolatier this month #gg.ego #sweetgig #compartes #recruitingforgood www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com

Recruiting for Good creates an exclusive gig for kid to taste LA's Best chocolate and write reviews in French #lefrenchfoodie #ggego #fungigforkid www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com

Recruiting for Good creates an exclusive gig for kid to taste LA's Best chocolate and write reviews in French #lefrenchfoodie #ggego #fungigforkid www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com

We Help Awesome Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #hirethebest #gigsforkids #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

We Help Awesome Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #hirethebest #gigsforkids #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good created an exclusive meaningful monthly sweet gig for a girl to taste LA's Best Chocolate and write creative reviews in French.

I Created an Exclusive Sweet Gig for GG.EGO to Taste LA's Best Chocolate & Write Reviews in French...Oh Là Là!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created "Sweet Gig for French Kid."

On the Sweet Gig, GG.EGO (nickname of girl) will taste LA's Best Chocolate and write reviews in French (every month).

The purpose of the chocolate gig is to deliver a positive real life work experience. The Kid on the Gig will earn perks, a box of chocolates every month to share with her family and every three months a sweet reward (first sweet reward is design her own jewelry with Parrish Walsh, owner of Fiction Jewelry).

The kid can choose any chocolates (from box delivered to her home) to taste and review (all the content, page design, and photos are developed by her).

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "This month, Our Sweet French Kid reviewed Compartes Chocolatier."

About

Sweet Gig for French Kid was created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good to reward girl who recently successfully completed, "The Sweetest Gig." She has a keen eye for design, and on her monthly sweet gig she will; Taste LA's Best Chocolate and write reviews in French. In addition, she will earn sweet perks; share chocolate with her family, and every 3 months earn a special sweet reward. First sweet reward is an opportunity to design her own jewelry with Parrish Walsh, owner of Fiction Jewelry; and gift her jewelry to family and friends. To learn more visit www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Love to help kids and save money on groceries? Now you can do both. Simply participate in the Recruiting for Good referral program. Refer a company hiring professional staff to earn a $2500 gift card for your favorite supermarket. And with your help, we can sponsor more sweet gigs for kids. Visit www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Sponsors Sweet French Kid to Write Compartes Chocolate Review

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.