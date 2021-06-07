Recruiting for Good Sponsors Sweet French Kid to Write Compartes Chocolate Review
Recruiting for Good created an exclusive meaningful monthly sweet gig for a girl to taste LA's Best Chocolate and write creative reviews in French.
Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created "Sweet Gig for French Kid."
On the Sweet Gig, GG.EGO (nickname of girl) will taste LA's Best Chocolate and write reviews in French (every month).
The purpose of the chocolate gig is to deliver a positive real life work experience. The Kid on the Gig will earn perks, a box of chocolates every month to share with her family and every three months a sweet reward (first sweet reward is design her own jewelry with Parrish Walsh, owner of Fiction Jewelry).
The kid can choose any chocolates (from box delivered to her home) to taste and review (all the content, page design, and photos are developed by her).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "This month, Our Sweet French Kid reviewed Compartes Chocolatier."
About
Sweet Gig for French Kid was created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good to reward girl who recently successfully completed, "The Sweetest Gig." She has a keen eye for design, and on her monthly sweet gig she will; Taste LA's Best Chocolate and write reviews in French. In addition, she will earn sweet perks; share chocolate with her family, and every 3 months earn a special sweet reward. First sweet reward is an opportunity to design her own jewelry with Parrish Walsh, owner of Fiction Jewelry; and gift her jewelry to family and friends. To learn more visit www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to help kids and save money on groceries? Now you can do both. Simply participate in the Recruiting for Good referral program. Refer a company hiring professional staff to earn a $2500 gift card for your favorite supermarket. And with your help, we can sponsor more sweet gigs for kids. Visit www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
