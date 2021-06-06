Fw: Traffic alert – VT Route 108, the notch
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
VSP Williston
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 108 is blocked in the area of the bolders/ledges due to a tractor trailer stuck in the notch.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
