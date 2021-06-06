Fw: Traffic alert – VT Route 108, the notch

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Williston

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 108 is blocked in the area of the bolders/ledges due to a tractor trailer stuck in the notch.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Stephen Eddy

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

CIDT Member

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173