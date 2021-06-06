Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Three Fatalities in Neosho River Boating Accident

PRATT ­- Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) game wardens, the Water Rescue Division of the Coffey County Fire District #1, Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, and Burlington Police Department responded to a report of a boat accident on the Neosho River in the area of the Burlington City Dam on June 5, 2021 at approximately 6:30 p.m. 

The preliminary investigation revealed that a family of two adults and two children were boating on the river. As the boat approached the low-head dam, it stalled in rapid, aerated water, at which point the operator lost control of the vessel and all occupants were ejected. 

One adult male, identified as Wesley Sharp of Shawnee, was rescued from the scene and transported to Burlington Hospital and is currently in stable condition. One adult female, identified as Maribel Moran, and the couple’s two children, ages 3 and 5, were recovered unresponsive at the scene and transported to Burlington Hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

KDWPT law enforcement is responsible for investigating all boating accidents that result in fatalities. Anyone with information related to this accident is requested to contact KDWPT game warden Blake Stromgren at (785) 207-3151.

