Westminster Barracks / Protection Order Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102206

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach                         

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/05/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South, Rockingham (Windham County), VT

VIOLATION: Protection Order

 

ACCUSED: Ermel Sanchez                                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Britain, CT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Britain, CT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/05/21, at approximately 1503 hours, Troopers observed a vehicle traveling

at a high rate of speed on Interstate 91 South, in the town of Rockingham

(Windham County), VT and initiated a traffic stop. Further investigation

revealed the passenger, Ermel Sanchez 34, had violated a protection order. Ermel

was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal

Division on 07/20/21 at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/21           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: NO    

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

