Westminster Barracks / Protection Order Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102206
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/05/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South, Rockingham (Windham County), VT
VIOLATION: Protection Order
ACCUSED: Ermel Sanchez
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Britain, CT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Britain, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/05/21, at approximately 1503 hours, Troopers observed a vehicle traveling
at a high rate of speed on Interstate 91 South, in the town of Rockingham
(Windham County), VT and initiated a traffic stop. Further investigation
revealed the passenger, Ermel Sanchez 34, had violated a protection order. Ermel
was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal
Division on 07/20/21 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/21
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE