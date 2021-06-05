Ann Heath/21A501808

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

INCIDENT: Unlawful Trespass

CASE #: 21A501808

TROOPER: Brian Connor STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/5/21 @ 0620 hours

LOCATION (specific): Beebe Road, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Ann M. Heath AGE:41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a family disturbance on Beebe Road in the town of Derby. Through the trooper’s investigation it was determined that Ann M. Heath had entered the residence unlawfully. Heath is due in Orleans County Court on June 8st, 2021 at 1300hours.

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881