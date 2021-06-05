Ann Heath/21A501808
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
INCIDENT: Unlawful Trespass
CASE #: 21A501808
TROOPER: Brian Connor STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/5/21 @ 0620 hours
LOCATION (specific): Beebe Road, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Ann M. Heath AGE:41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a family disturbance on Beebe Road in the town of Derby. Through the trooper’s investigation it was determined that Ann M. Heath had entered the residence unlawfully. Heath is due in Orleans County Court on June 8st, 2021 at 1300hours.
_________________________
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881