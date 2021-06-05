Homicide: 1900 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, June 4, 2021, in the 1900 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:45 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult female and an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the adult male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 31 year-old Clifton Smith, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.