COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics June 7-12, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.

All West Virginians, age 12 years and older, are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More information may be found at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.

Please check with the local county venue for information regarding appointment requirements.

Monday, June 7, 2021 Ohio County 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 Cabell County 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Grant County 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Grant County Health Department, 739 N. Fork Highway, Petersburg, WV 26847.

Ohio County 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 Cabell County 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Lewis County 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., WVU Jackson’s Mill Airstrip, 160 Jackson’s Mill Road, Weston, WV 26452.

Logan County 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639.

Nicholas County 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.

Ohio County 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Wood County 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, 705 Garfield Avenue, Suite 360, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Thursday, June 10, 2021 Braxton County 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Braxton County Health Department, 617 Old Turnpike Road, Sutton, WV 26601.

Cabell County 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Centennial Fire Station, 839 7th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Ohio County 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Webster County 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Webster County Health Department, 112 Bell Street, Suite C, Webster Springs, WV 26288.

Wetzel & Tyler Counties 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., New Martinsville United Methodist Church, 10 Howard Jeffers Drive, New Martinsville, WV 26155.

Wood County 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26014.

Friday, June 11, 2021 Cabell County 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Ohio County 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Saturday, June 12, 2021 Cabell County 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.