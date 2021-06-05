Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance to Japanese Olympic Committee: The Tokyo Olympic Games Can Go On Safely
FLCCC outlines action plan to bring the current COVID-19 surge in Japan under control within days to a few weeksWASHINGTON, D.C., USA, June 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The physicians of the FLCCC Alliance have sent a letter to Japan’s Olympic Committee containing an action plan to bring the current COVID-19 surge case counts under control in time for the start of the Olympic Games in July.
The plan centers around the drug ivermectin, a 50-year old medicine used safely around the globe nearly 4 billion times. It is on the WHO’s list of essential medicines, and its developers (from Japan) won the Nobel prize in 2015 for its global and historic impacts in eradicating endemic parasitic infections in many parts of the world. But now, the drug is being used with enormous success throughout the world to help eradicate COVID-19.
“Dozens of peer-reviewed studies show that a COVID-19 protocol based on ivermectin—with vitamin components—can prevent and treat every phase of the disease.,” said Dr. Pierre Kory, President of the FLCCC Alliance in the letter. “The lifesaving benefit it has given to hundreds of thousands of Covid-19 patients and their families during this pandemic bears out the irrefutable science that points to the efficacy of ivermectin in every phase of the disease. With widespread distribution of ivermectin, case counts and deaths drop dramatically within 10 days after the start of the program. This is the result occurred in Mexico, India, Peru, Brazil and other nations.”
The FLCCC Alliance has developed an easily implemented protocol called I-MASS in partnership with The BiRD Group—a UK-based grassroots initiative bringing together clinicians, health researchers and patient representatives from all around the world to advocate for the use of ivermectin against covid-19.
The I-MASS Protocol was created for generalized distribution during mass outbreaks such as Japan is currently experiencing. It can also be successfully deployed in low-resource countries. To achieve maximal impact as well as ease of implementation with the lowest burden of required elements, the I-MASS treatment approach is centered on the fewest, core, high impact elements such as the drug Ivermectin.
Ivermectin has proven to be highly potent against COVID-19. It has shown antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties in observational and randomized controlled studies conducted throughout the world. Practitioners and Health Ministries who have adopted Ivermectin in treatment protocols report significant reductions in time to recovery, hospitalizations, and death. The use of Ivermectin as prophylaxis and prevention has also been proven in studies to reduce the spread of infection and offer protection to high-risk individuals.
Also included in the protocol are Vitamin D3, Melatonin, Aspirin, a multivitamin, a thermometer, and an antiseptic mouthwash. The evidence for supporting the other vitamins and medicine can be found here: https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/medical-evidence-and-optional-medicines/.
LINK TO THE FLCCC LETTER TO THE TOKYO OLYMPIC COMMITTEE, THE I-MASS PROTOCOL, AND THE MOST RECENT IVERMECTIN FOR COVID-19 IMPACT GRAPHS FROM AROUND THE WORLD
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/p6quzsrwvjlgocv/AABi0T16q0-oPB6A_h3ajUNsa?dl=0
LINK TO THE I-MASS PROTOCOL
https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/
The FLCCC peer-reviewed paper summarizing this data that has been published in the American Journal of Therapeutics: https://journals.lww.com/americantherapeutics/fulltext/2021/06000/review_of_the_emerging_evidence_demonstrating_the.4.aspx
Epidemiological information on ivermectin’s global impact can be found here:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/ivermectin-in-covid-19/epidemiologic-analyses-on-covid19-and-ivermectin/
Further supportive information can also be found here: https://covid19criticalcare.com/ivermectin-in-covid-19/.
About the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
The FLCCC Alliance was organized in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol – introduced in March 2020, has saved thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. Now, the FLCCC’s new I-Mask+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol has been released –and is a potential solution to the global pandemic.
For more information: https://covid19criticalcare.com/ or flccc.net
